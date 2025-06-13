Rajasthan Doctor, Family Among Victims of Air India Crash

What was meant to be the beginning of a new chapter turned into an unspeakable tragedy for Dr. Koni Vyas and her family, as they were among the victims of Thursday’s devastating Air India plane crash.

Dr. Koni Vyas, a pathologist formerly employed at a private hospital in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, had recently resigned to reunite with her husband, Dr. Pratik Joshi, a radiologist based in London. With their three young children—eight-year-old Miraya and five-year-old twin boys Pradyut and Nakul—the family had been preparing for a long-awaited move to the UK, where a new life awaited them.

Just before boarding the ill-fated flight from Ahmedabad to London, the family took a smiling selfie—Koni and Pratik on one side of the aisle, their children on the other. Minutes later, disaster struck.

According to relatives, Koni had been living in Udaipur with her children, who were enrolled in school there. Recently, she had moved temporarily to Banswara while finalizing the children’s visas. The family had been excitedly planning their relocation for over a month. Dr. Joshi, who had been working in London for the past four years, returned to India just three days before the crash to accompany his family back.

“They left for Ahmedabad on Wednesday, full of hope. Several family members went to the airport to see them off,” said Nayan Joshi, a cousin. Now, those same relatives are grappling with the harrowing task of identifying the bodies.

Koni is survived by her two sisters and a brother. The Joshi family, prominent in Banswara’s medical community, is known for its long-standing contribution to healthcare—Pratik’s father is also a radiologist who runs a respected sonography center, while his sister is an engineer.

As of now, authorities have confirmed that 11 people from Rajasthan were onboard the aircraft. The identities of the deceased are still being officially verified.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling it “extremely sad and worrying.” Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot described the news as “heartbreaking,” extending condolences to grieving families.