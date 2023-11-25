Rajasthan Elections 2023: Key Constituencies and Contenders In Spotlight

Jhotwara constituency features a battle between former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore of the BJP and Congress' Abhishek Choudhary. In 2018, Congress candidate Lalchand Katariya defeated Rathore in this seat.

Nathdwara sees the BJP fielding Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of Maharana Pratap Singh, against Congress veteran CP Joshi, the current speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly.