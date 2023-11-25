Rajasthan Elections 2023: Key Constituencies and Contenders In Spotlight

As the polling commenced in Rajasthan, all attention is focused on crucial constituencies such as Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalarapatan, Nathdwara, Jhunjhunu, Jhotwara, and Churu.
Sardarpura holds significance as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has consistently won this seat since 1998, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Mahendra Singh Rathore in an attempt to challenge the Congress stronghold.
Jhalarapatan sees former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, a BJP candidate, seeking re-election since her consecutive victories starting from 2003. In 2018, she secured a 54% vote share, defeating then-Congress leader Manvendra Singh, who is now contesting from the Siwana constituency.
Tonk is another hotspot with Congress leader Sachin Pilot facing off against BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta. In 2018, Pilot triumphed over BJP's Yoonus Khan by a margin of 54,179 votes. Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra is contesting against BJP's Subhash Mehria in the Lachhmangarh constituency.
Udaipur, traditionally a BJP stronghold since 2003, witnesses a contest between Tarachand Jain and Congress' Gourav Vallabh, known for his role as the Congress party's national spokesperson.
Jhotwara constituency features a battle between former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore of the BJP and Congress' Abhishek Choudhary. In 2018, Congress candidate Lalchand Katariya defeated Rathore in this seat.
Nathdwara sees the BJP fielding Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of Maharana Pratap Singh, against Congress veteran CP Joshi, the current speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly.
In Jhunjhunu, Congress leader Brijendra Ola faces BJP's Nishit Kumar. In 2018, Ola secured victory with 76,177 votes. Churu constituency, represented by the incumbent BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore, has BJP's Harlal Saharan against Congress' Rafiq Mandelia this time.
The election also witnesses the BJP fielding Mahant Balaknath from Tijara constituency against Congress candidate Imran Khan. Despite efforts to persuade rebel candidates from both BJP and Congress to withdraw, around 45 rebel candidates are still in the fray.
Jhotwara has the highest number of candidates with 18, followed by Rajgarh-Laxmangarh and Pushkar with 17 each. Unfortunately, due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat, the election in this constituency has been adjourned.
A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of 1,875 candidates, including 183 female contestants, at 51,507 polling stations in the assembly constituencies. Polling is being held in 199 out of 200 constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm, with vote counting scheduled for December 3. Polling is no longer taking place in one constituency due to the unfortunate demise of the Congress candidate in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, who was also the sitting MLA.