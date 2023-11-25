Rajasthan Elections 2023: Voting Begins For 199 Seats

Star campaigners from both parties, including Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath for BJP, and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge for Congress, participated in public rallies and roadshows.

The BJP's manifesto emphasizes PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Laho Incentive Scheme, Direct Benefit Transfer, and Bhamashah Health Infrastructure Mission. The Congress promises a caste-based census, a new panchayat-level recruitment scheme, and legislation for minimum support price for farmers.