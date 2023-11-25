Rajasthan Elections 2023: Voting Begins For 199 Seats

Voting commenced in 199 out of 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan on Saturday, following extensive campaigning by major political parties, including the incumbent Congress and BJP. Elections in the Karanpur constituency were postponed due to the demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
The polling, which began at 7 am, will continue until 6 pm. Stringent security measures have been implemented to ensure a peaceful and fair electoral process. The Congress aims for another term, while the BJP seeks to replace the Ashok Gehlot government, relying on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Key contenders include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore.
Despite efforts to persuade rebel candidates from both BJP and Congress to withdraw, approximately 45 rebels remain in contention, including current and former MLAs and party officials. Vote counting is scheduled for December 3.
Both the BJP and Congress are engaged in a fierce competition, making ambitious promises to voters. The role of smaller parties, such as BSP, Aam Aadmi Party, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Bharatiya Adivasi Party, CPI-M, Jannayak Janata Party, and Azad Samaj Party, is crucial.
Opposition BJP has highlighted issues like violence against women, paper leaks, and farmers' suicides to challenge the ruling Congress. CM Gehlot asserts the Congress's return to power, aiming to break the three-decade-old trend of alternating governments.
During campaigning, Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of 'dynastic' politics, targeting Sachin Pilot. In response, Pilot urged the BJP to stop worrying about him. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the party's pro-poor and pro-farmer initiatives.
Star campaigners from both parties, including Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath for BJP, and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge for Congress, participated in public rallies and roadshows.
The BJP's manifesto emphasizes PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Laho Incentive Scheme, Direct Benefit Transfer, and Bhamashah Health Infrastructure Mission. The Congress promises a caste-based census, a new panchayat-level recruitment scheme, and legislation for minimum support price for farmers.
A total of 5,26,90,146 voters, including 1,70,99,334 in the 18-30 age group and 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age group, will decide the fate of candidates across 51,890 polling stations. Over 3 lakh people voted via postal ballots, and 1,02,290 security personnel are deployed to ensure peaceful voting, including 69,114 police personnel, 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard, and RAC personnel, along with 700 companies of CAPF.
In the 2018 elections, Congress secured 99 seats, while the BJP won 73, leading to Gehlot assuming the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.