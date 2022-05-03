Assam: 4 Timber Smugglers Nabbed At Dihing Patkai

Forest officials on Monday apprehended four timber smugglers from Dihing Patkai National Park in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Babul Nirmoliya, Jikir Orang, Sobhit Sarma and Tosen Bora. They were allegedly involved in tree felling in the national park.

A large quantity of illegally felled timber was also seized from their possession beside several equipment used for cutting trees.

Reportedly, the timber smugglers operating are operating in the Dehing Patkai areas with the help of some political leaders.

Last month, an illegal bench mill was busted at Mohanbari in Dibrugarh district.

During the raid, a modern machine used for cutting timber along with a large quantity of timber were seized.

