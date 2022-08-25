Rajib Bhattacharya Appointed New Tripura BJP Chief

Rajib Bhattacharjee was on Thursday appointed as the new Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh minister Bhupendra Chaudhary was appointed the state's BJP chief.

The appointments will take place with immediate effect.

A letter signed by party’s national general secretary Arun Singh read, BJP’s national president JP Nadda has appointed Rajeev Bhattacharya as the new Tripura party chief.

Earlier, Chief Minister Manik Saha was holding an additional charge as state BJP president.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary, who is currently the Panchayati Raj Minister under the Yogi Adityanath government will replace Swatantra Dev Singh who has been made a minister in the uttar Pradesh government.