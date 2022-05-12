Rajiv Kumar Appointed as Chief Election Commissioner

Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the May 15, 2022.

The appointment is done by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind in pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution.

The announcement was made by Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju in a twitter post today.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar,” Rijiju wrote.

Rajiv Kumar will succeed Sushil Chandra upon his demitting the office on May 14.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India heads the Election Commission of India, a body constitutionally empowered to conduct free and fair elections to the national and state legislatures and of President and Vice-President. This power of the Election Commission of India is derived from the Article 324 of the Constitution of India. Chief Election Commissioner of India is usually a member of the Indian Civil Service and mostly from the Indian Administrative Service.