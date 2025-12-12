Rajnandgaon to Get ₹6.04 Crore Boost for International Hockey Stadium Upgrade

In a major move to strengthen sports infrastructure in Chhattisgarh, the state government has approved ₹6.04 crore for the upgradation of the International Hockey Stadium in Rajnandgaon. The approval follows efforts by DrRaman Singh, Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly and Rajnandgaon MLA.

According to the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, the funds will be used to replace the AstroTurf, construct new buildings, and improve internal roads to enhance the stadium’s overall facilities. Of the total sanctioned amount, around ₹5.95 crore has received initial administrative clearance under non-SOR rates, allowing work to begin as per financial and technical guidelines.

The upgrade is expected to modernise the stadium and provide advanced training opportunities for athletes, elevating Rajnandgaon’s profile on both the national and international sports map.

Khelo India Track Adds Momentum

Adding to the city’s sports development, Rajnandgaon recently received approval for an 8-lane synthetic athletic track under the Khelo India scheme, valued at ₹9.50 crore. The funding includes ₹6.36 crore from the central government and ₹3 crore from the state, further strengthening the district’s sports ecosystem.

Dr Raman Singh Welcomes the Initiative

Expressing gratitude, Dr Raman Singh thanked Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Arun Sao, and Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary for their support.

He stated that the upgraded facilities would “boost sports culture, empower young talent, and provide a strong platform for athletes to compete at the highest levels.” Dr Singh emphasised that Rajnandgaon has always been a land of sporting talent and that these projects will help thousands of young athletes realise their dreams.