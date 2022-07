Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

Rajnath Singh took to twitter and wrote, “A courtesy call on the President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.”

The President is the supreme commander of the armed forces.

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25. The ceremony of the assumption of office took place in the Central Hall of Parliament.