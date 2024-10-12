Rajnath Singh Dedicates 75 BRO Projects Worth Rs 2,236 Cr to Nation

Rajnath Singh also commended the grit and determination of the BRO personnel for completing the projects in a time-bound manner even in most challenging terrains and harsh weather conditions, adding that the government, in its third term, aims to further bolster the border infrastructure with more promptness.

“In the last decade, we have built a vast network of roads from villages to cities, which has resulted in the country witnessing progress at an unprecedented pace,” he said.

Rajnath Singh further assured the people that new dimensions will be added to the development of border areas. India will be one of the safest and strongest nations in the times to come, he said.