Rajnath Singh Dedicates 75 BRO Projects Worth Rs 2,236 Cr to Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually dedicated to the nation 75 infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worth Rs 2,236 crore on Saturday.
These projects including 22 roads, 51 bridges and two others - are spread across 11 States and Union Territories. 19 are in Jammu & Kashmir, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh, 11 in Ladakh, nine in Uttarakhand, six in Sikkim, five in Himachal Pradesh, two each in West Bengal & Rajasthan and one each in Nagaland, Mizoram and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
The Defence Minister inaugurated the projects from the Headquarters, Trishakti Corps in Sukna in West Bengal. One of the main highlights was the inauguration of the Kupup-Sherathang Road in Sikkim which serves as a crucial link between Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Zuluk axis.
In his address, Singh termed the projects as a testament to the Government’s unwavering resolve to keep strengthening the border infrastructure and ensuring socio-economic progress of these areas. He added that these projects will go a long way in enhancing the defence preparedness of the country.
With the inauguration of these 75 projects, BRO has completed a total of 111 infrastructure projects in 2024 at an overall cost of Rs 3,751 crore.
Rajnath Singh also commended the grit and determination of the BRO personnel for completing the projects in a time-bound manner even in most challenging terrains and harsh weather conditions, adding that the government, in its third term, aims to further bolster the border infrastructure with more promptness.
“In the last decade, we have built a vast network of roads from villages to cities, which has resulted in the country witnessing progress at an unprecedented pace,” he said.
Rajnath Singh further assured the people that new dimensions will be added to the development of border areas. India will be one of the safest and strongest nations in the times to come, he said.
Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary-designate Shri RK Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, DG Border Roads Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla were present during the virtual inauguration, while Sikkim Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang was at the main site in Sherathang.