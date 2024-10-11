Rajnath Singh Virtually Inaugurates 'Prerna Sthal' in Sikkim

Rajnath Singh asserted that while such memorials are a symbol of the sacrifices of the soldiers, they also give shape to the collective consciousness of the people, awakening the sense of national pride in them.

“Every Indian possesses the sense of national pride. But it’s not always awakened as one gets busy in personal life. The memorials and Prerna Sthals awaken this sense of national pride. They are a bridge between the past & the future, which binds many generations together The National War Memorial in New Delhi, which has the names of about 26,000 fallen heroes inscribed in golden letters, is one of the shining examples,” he said.