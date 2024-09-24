Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Indian Coast Guard Commanders Conference in Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 41st Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Commanders' Conference on Tuesday at the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.
The three-day conference, running from September 24 to 26, serves as a crucial platform for senior ICG leaders to engage in strategic discussions on key issues concerning national and maritime security.
This annual event brings together top commanders of the ICG to deliberate on pressing operational, administrative, and strategic matters against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical scenarios and growing maritime security challenges. The conference plays a pivotal role in shaping the future direction of the Indian Coast Guard, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.
During the inauguration, the Defence Minister interacted with ADG S Paramesh, Director General ICG (Additional Charge), and other senior commanders, focusing on critical issues related to maritime security and national defense.
Emphasizing the significance of technology in modern security operations, Singh remarked, "The world is undergoing a technological revolution. With advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technology, and drones, the security landscape is changing rapidly. Given the current geopolitical climate, maritime threats are set to rise in the future. We must remain vigilant and prepared. While manpower will always be important, we must strive to be known as a technology-driven Coast Guard."
The conference also provided ICG commanders with the opportunity to engage with key defense leaders, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff, and the Engineer-in-Chief. These interactions aim to enhance collaboration across all aspects of maritime security, fostering coordination between services and promoting the continued development of the Indian Coast Guard.
The Ministry of Defence statement highlighted the conference as a platform for reviewing the past year's operational, logistical, HR, and training initiatives. Commanders will also evaluate future milestones essential to safeguarding India's maritime interests.
In alignment with the 'Make in India' initiative, the Commanders will assess ongoing ICG projects aimed at boosting indigenization. "The conference underscores the Coast Guard’s commitment to protecting India's maritime borders and reaffirms its role as the guardian of the nation’s seas, supporting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," the statement added.