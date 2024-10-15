Rajnath Singh Lays Foundation For India's 2nd VLF Transmission Station

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for India’s second very low frequency (VLF) communication transmission station in Vikarabad district, Telangana, on Tuesday.
During the ceremony, Singh underscored the strategic significance of the station in enhancing communication capabilities for India's maritime forces. He explained that the facility will enable secure, real-time communication with forces on both land and at sea, which is essential for operational success.
Highlighting the critical nature of secure communication, Singh noted, “The VLF station we are establishing today is a key initiative to bolster communication for our maritime forces. It will ensure strong, real-time connectivity between forces on land and at sea. This station is part of our vision to secure our maritime interests... A lack of secure, real-time communication can be the decisive factor between victory and defeat, making this VLF station indispensable.”
Singh also reflected on the rapid advancements in communication technology over the past two to three decades, stating that many capabilities once considered impossible are now a reality. “Earlier, what seemed to be part of the imagination has now become reality, and this has been made possible through advancements in communication. If we look at the progress in communication technology over the last 2-3 decades, we can see the significant strides made. During the lockdown, despite the closure of schools and colleges, communication technology ensured that education, healthcare, and essential services continued with minimal disruption,” he added.
Earlier this year, the Indian Navy selected Vikarabad district as the site for this new VLF communication transmission station, which will be located in the Damagudem forest area near Puduru. According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), VLF communication stations are vital for the Navy's operations, enabling communication with ships and submarines.