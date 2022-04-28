Rajnath Singh to Address Naval Commanders' Conference Today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Naval Commanders' Conference at 10 am on Thursday.

The Naval Commanders' conference is a platform to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level.

The Conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level as well as interact with senior Government functionaries through an institutionalized forum.

The Chiefs of Indian Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Indian Air Force (IAF) Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari will also interact with the Naval Commanders to address the convergence of the three Services vis-a-vis a common operational environment, as well as discuss avenues of augmenting Tri-Service synergy and readiness, stated the government in an official statement.

The conference would also dwell upon the dynamics of the geostrategic situation in the backdrop of the security scenarios in the neighbourhood as well as challenges emerging due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Chief of the Naval Staff along with other Naval Commanders will review major operational, materiel, logistics, training and administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last six months and further deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives.

