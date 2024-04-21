Rajnath Singh to Visit Siachen Tomorrow, Slated to Interact With Armed Forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Siachen on Monday and interact with the armed forces personnel deployed in the region.
This was confirmed in a post by the Defence Ministry Office on social media platform 'X' on Sunday.
"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will visit Siachen tomorrow. He will interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region," the post on 'X' read.
Earlier, Rajnath Singh was scheduled to celebrate the occasion with troops in Siachen, but due to 'inclement weather', the programme was changed to Leh.
The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.