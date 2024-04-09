Rajnath Singh's Arunachal Critique: "What If India Renames China?"

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized China on Tuesday for renaming several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, questioning whether a similar action by India would lead to those areas in the neighboring country being considered as "parts of our territory."
Speaking at an election rally in Namsai, part of Arunachal Pradesh East Constituency, Singh emphasized that China's renaming of 30 places in the northeastern state would not alter the ground reality. He reaffirmed that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.
Singh posed a rhetorical question to China, asking if renaming various states in the neighboring country would result in them becoming Indian territories. He warned that such actions could strain relations between India and China.
While emphasizing India's desire to maintain good relations with its neighbors, Singh asserted that India possesses the capability to deliver a fitting response if its self-respect is threatened.
Earlier this month, India had vehemently rejected China's renaming of certain places in Arunachal Pradesh, labeling the move as "senseless." India reaffirmed that the state has always been and will continue to be an integral part of the country.
Beijing recently announced Chinese names for an additional 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh, a region claimed by China as the southern part of Tibet.