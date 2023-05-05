Rajouri Encounter: 5 Soldiers Martyred; Several Injured

Five army soldiers were killed, and four others, including an officer, were injured during an encounter with terrorists in the Kandi area of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday morning, as reports claimed.
The terrorists used an explosive device to attack the security forces during the encounter. The group of terrorists is said to be the same one that ambushed an army truck on April 20, killing five soldiers and injuring one.
The Indian army launched a joint operation in response to specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the Kandi forest area. The search team established contact with the terrorists, who were entrenched in a cave in a heavily vegetated and rocky terrain.
The operations are still ongoing, and additional teams have been directed to the encounter site. The injured personnel have been taken to the Command hospital in Udhampur for treatment.
According to the army officials, a group of terrorists is trapped in the area, and there is a possibility of casualties among the group. Mobile internet services have been suspended in Rajouri district as a precautionary measure.
In another incident on Thursday, suspected terrorists opened fire on security forces in the Bijbehara area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district, injuring one police personnel. The area has been cordoned off by the Jammu and Kashmir police to apprehend the attackers.