AAP MP Sanjay Singh Suspended From Rajya Sabha for Entire Monsoon Session

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar suspended Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday for the entire duration of monsoon session for repeatedly violating the directives of the chair.
Amid the opposition’s protest over the Manipur issue, Singh marched near the Chairman’s podium and started shouting slogans demanding a discussion over the matter. Following this, leader of the house, Piyush Goyal moved a motion for the suspension of Singh for his unruly behavior from the remained session, which was then adopted by the house by a voice vote.
The Chairman then approved the motion and suspended Sanjay Singh from the house. The house then adjourned till 2 pm as opposition members continued to create uproar in the house.
The opposition members demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the house over the Manipur issue.
Commenting over Singh’s suspension, Delhi Health minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said “If Sanjay Singh is suspended for raising his voice for the truth, then we will not be upset. Our legal team will look into this matter, but this is unfortunate,"
All opposition members walked out of the Business Advisory Committee meeting in Rajya Sabha protesting over Sanjay Singh’s suspension.
The monsoon session of parliament started on July 24 and would conclude on August 15.