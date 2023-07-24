AAP MP Sanjay Singh Suspended From Rajya Sabha for Entire Monsoon Session

The opposition members demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the house over the Manipur issue.

Commenting over Singh’s suspension, Delhi Health minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said “If Sanjay Singh is suspended for raising his voice for the truth, then we will not be upset. Our legal team will look into this matter, but this is unfortunate,"

All opposition members walked out of the Business Advisory Committee meeting in Rajya Sabha protesting over Sanjay Singh’s suspension.

The monsoon session of parliament started on July 24 and would conclude on August 15.