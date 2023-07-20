BJP Imposed Internet Shutdowns in Manipur to Suppress News of the Gangrape: AAP

Priyanka Kakkar asserted, “While late Ms Sushma Swaraj emphasised the significance of effective governance for enabling women empowerment, the current ‘Brij Bhushan Janata Party’ (BJP) has solely been focused on dictating women's attire and restricting their access to public places, revealing their deeply hateful stance on women's rights. They have ensured the release of those accused of heinous crimes against women such as Bilkis Bano, and have even gone so far as to dismiss incidents of rape, like Hathras, as part of an international conspiracy. The party's IT cell has been well known for threatening and abusing women online. The BJP-ruled Centre even provides financial support to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, a group notorious for continuing to deny education and other human rights to countless women. Women's empowerment must remain a fundamental tenet of good governance so we must take note of the message the current BJP-ruled central government conveys. The BJP endorses and perpetuates a culture that enables violence and abuse towards women. They have consistently encouraged, enabled, and supported rapists, instead of the innocent victims.”