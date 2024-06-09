Sarbananda Sonowal Almost Confirmed for Modi Cabinet; Invited to Prime Minister's Residence

In a significant political development, Sarbananda Sonowal's inclusion in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet has been almost confirmed. Sonowal, the only Member of Parliament from Assam to receive such an invitation today, is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister at his residence, located at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, at 11:30 PM.
Additionally, Kiren Rijiju, representing Arunachal Pradesh, has been invited for a tea meeting at the Prime Minister's House, signaling potential cabinet considerations.
Earlier on Saturday evening, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to Sarbananda Sonowal for his emphatic victory in the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. This victory has further solidified Sonowal's prominent role in the Modi cabinet.
Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.