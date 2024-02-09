Rajya Sabha Passes Key Bills on Jammu and Kashmir

The Rajya Sabha on Friday successfully passed the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, following its prior approval by the Lok Sabha.
The Legislation introduces amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Act, 1989, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000.
The amendment aims to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies within the Union territory.
Further, Rajya Sabha also passed the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, by voice vote.
The Lok Sabha had cleared the bills earlier this week.
Both the Bill provides amendments to the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order, 1956, and the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order, 1989, respectively.