Rajya Sabha Elections In Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and UP Today

In Karnataka, the political atmosphere has intensified with the BJP-JD(S) alliance nominating Kupendra Reddy as their second candidate, despite having the strength to secure only one seat out of four. In this scenario, each candidate must secure 45 votes to win, but with more contenders, preference votes come into play. The election is triggered by the retirement of Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar from the BJP and Congress' Chandrashekar, L Hanumanthaiah, and Hussain after the expiration of their six-year terms on April 2. The Congress, with 134 MLAs, the BJP with 66, and JD(S) with 19, along with four belonging to other parties, is making efforts to ensure unity by relocating all its MLAs to a hotel ahead of the election. With five candidates in the fray, parties are issuing whips amid concerns about potential cross-voting.