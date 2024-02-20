Sonia Gandhi Elected Unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

In a significant development, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Tuesday, official sources said.
On February 14, Sonia Gandhi had registered her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan.
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore were also elected unopposed to the Upper House from the state, reports added.
The three were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as no other leaders were constesting in the seats.
Mrs Gandhi has been representing Raebareli in the Lok Sabha since 2006. She had won the seat even in 2019 when the Congress performance was at its all-time low. The Raebareli constituency holds particular significance for the Gandhi family, being deeply intertwined with their political legacy. Prior to Sonia Gandhi, notable figures like Firoz Gandhi (son-in-law of Jawaharlal Nehru), Indira Gandhi, Arun Nehru, and Sheila Kaul (wife of Kamala Nehru's brother) have contested and won from this seat, underscoring its familial and historical importance within the Congress party.