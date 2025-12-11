Rakibul Hussain Flags Poor Road, Bridge Conditions in Lower Assam in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain on Thursday raised serious concerns in the Lok Sabha over the “extremely deplorable” condition of two key connectivity routes in Lower Assam, stating that the situation has become a major hardship for the region’s residents.

Hussain highlighted that the inter-state road connecting Agia in Goalpara district to Mankachar in South Salmara–Mankachar district via Meghalaya’s Phulbari is in a severely deteriorated condition, despite its strategic location near the international border.

He further pointed out that the bridge over the Beki River in Barpeta district is in a damaged and unsafe state, leading to its closure. The MP urged the Union Minister concerned to immediately conduct an inspection, allocate necessary funds, and undertake time-bound, permanent repairs of both the road and the bridge.

Raising broader issues, Hussain also reiterated that floods and river erosion, which have been long-standing challenges in Assam, should be declared national problems to ensure comprehensive and sustained intervention.

