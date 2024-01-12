Ram Mandir Ayodhya Inauguration Holiday: States Declare Holidays and Make Preparations for Grand Ceremony

Ram Mandir Ayodhya Inauguration Holiday: In a meeting with senior officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the historic and joyous occasion of the consecration of the new idol of Ramlala. A statewide cleanliness campaign will kick off on January 14, involving teachers, students, Mangal Dals, and social workers. The focus is on cleaning every temple, hospital, school, road, and street, while also raising awareness against single-use plastic.

As the nation eagerly awaits the consecration ceremony of Lord Rama, these preparations underscore the significance and grandeur of the event, promising a memorable and spiritually fulfilling experience for devotees from across the country.

Also, in preparation for the grand ceremony, the Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, is taking steps to provide a comfortable and hassle-free experience for devotees. The Transport Department has initiated a plan to reserve taxi and tourist bus vehicles as needed during the various programs organized in Ayodhya.

Taxi and bus drivers have been sensitized and instructed to prioritize safe driving, adhere to traffic rules, maintain a professional demeanor with tourists, and ensure their vehicles' cleanliness. Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent any form of intoxication or overcharging of passengers.

Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Lead the Way

In a significant move, the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government in Chhattisgarh has declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the state on January 22 to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Following suit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the closure of all educational institutions in the state on the same day, terming the occasion a "national festival."

To ensure a solemn atmosphere, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also mandated the closure of liquor shops in the state on January 22, emphasizing the significance of the consecration ceremony of the new idol of Shri Ram Lalla.

Goa and Maharashtra Join the Celebration

The enthusiasm is not limited to Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh alone. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has declared a public holiday on January 22 in the state in honor of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has also urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to declare a public holiday in the state, emphasizing the significance of the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration.

Free Train Travel and Green Corridors

Chhattisgarh Minister Brijmohan Agrawal has announced a weekly free train travel scheme for Ayodhya, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise. The state government plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for a weekly train accommodating 850 to 1,000 devotees.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken steps to make all roads leading to Ayodhya green corridors, ensuring smooth transportation for the devotees. A public holiday has been declared for government servants, schools, and colleges, with strict instructions against any encroachments on the designated routes.