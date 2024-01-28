Ram Nath Kovind Engages Legal and Political Experts on One Nation One Election Proposal

The Chairman of the High Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation One Election, Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, held consultations with Justice U U Lalit, former Chief Justice of India, and Justice Sanjib Banerjee, former Chief Justice of Madras High Court, and Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India, who gave their considered opinion on the subject.
Continuing his discussions with political parties, Kovind held interactions with Deepak ‘Pandurang’ Dhavalikar, President, Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa.
Besides the above interactions, the fourth meeting of the HLC was also held today.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, N. K. Singh, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission, Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner and Harish Salve, senior advocate attended the meeting.
A presentation was made before the committee based on the research paper ‘Macroeconomic Impact of Harmonizing Electoral Cycles, Evidences from India.’ Co-authored by N.K Singh and Prachi Mishra, which indicated that simultaneous elections would precipitate higher economic growth, and result in more government investment on expenditure on capital and revenue.