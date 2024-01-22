Ram Temple Lights Up Ahead Of Consecration Today, VHP Shares Pics

Prior to the Pran Pratishtha ritual for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad unveiled stunning photographs of the recently constructed temple.
The recent pictures reveal the interior of the temple adorned with flowers, while the Ram Temple is stunningly lit up with lights. The images were made public by Sharad Sharma, the media spokesperson for Vishwa Hindu Parishad.
The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram's idol at the temple in Ayodhya will occur today.
The statue of Ram Lalla has been installed in the innermost chamber of the temple in Ayodhya. The sculpture of 'Ram Lalla' was created by sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru. It stands at 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The statue depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus, also made from the same stone.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct ceremonies to commemorate the 'Pran Pratishtha', with a group of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit leading the primary rituals.
The process of Pran Pratishtha began on January 16, with 'Prayaschit' and Karmakuti puja performed on that day, followed by the idol's entrance into the premises on January 17.
On January 18, Ram Lalla's idol was installed in the sanctum sectorum of the new temple. Aushadhivas, Kesaradhivas, and Ghritadhivas took place on January 19, with Dhanyadhivas on the same day. Sugardhivas, Fruitdhivas, and Pushpadhivas were held on January 20, and Madhyadhivas and Shayadhivas on January 21.