Assam: NF Railway Cancels Several Trains Amid Water Logging, Landslides

As many as 11 pairs of trains operating in the Lumding – Badarpur Hill Station have been cancelled, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) informed on Saturday as landslides and floods continue to ravage parts of Assam.

According to a statement from NFR, 11 pairs of train services have been cancelled, while five pairs of trains have been partially cancelled and short terminated or short originated.

This has been done due to water logging and landslides between Jatinga Lumpur – New Harangajao, Bandarkhal – Ditokcherra and other locations in the Lumding – Badarpur hill section of Lumding division.