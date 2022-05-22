Assam Floods: Over 6.80 Lakh People Affected in 31 Districts

Assam has been reeling under severe floods and landslides since the last ten days. Around 6.80 lakh people in a total 81 revenue circles and 2,248 villages across the state has been affected by floods and landslides. 74,907 people are taking shelters in 282 relief camps.

Meanwhile, 18 people have lost their lives due to floods and landslides this season.

River Kopili flowing at Kampur, Nagaon and Dharamtul, River Disang at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, River Barak Cachar and Karimganj and Kushiyara at Karimganj are currently flowing above danger level.

31 districts namely Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat. Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tinsukia and Udalguri have been affected by floods.

Dima Hasao and Kamrup Metro districts have witnessed landslides in the last 24 hours.

Apart from this, NDRF, Indian Army, civil defence, paramilitary forces and Indian Air Force (IAF) has been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas. So far 26,236 people have been safely evacuated by the above forces and agencies.

In view of the current floods, Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua reviewed the flood preparedness of all the stakeholders along with ASDMA and further expedited the response and recovery services by deployment of additional resources and support system to the severely affected districts.

UNICEF has also supported the people by deploying 7 teams of technical specialists and consultants to assist DDMAS of Cachar, Hojai, Darrang, Biswanath, Nagaon, Morigaon and Dima Hasao to monitor flood relief camps in accordance with the relief camp management SOP, assess ground situation and needs and support relevant stakeholders in strengthening the response activities.

