Ramen Deka Meets Amit Shah In Delhi With Hopes To Contest 2024 LS Polls

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Assam and a Lok Sabha MP from Mangaldoi, Ramen Deka on Thursday expressed his aspirations of contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections in 2024.
The leader from Assam was in Delhi where he met with Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss that among other things.
Addressing reporters there after the meeting, Ramen Deka said, "I have made Amit Shah aware of my feelings and expectations. It is no secret that I am looking to represent the party and contest in the coming Lok Sabha elections."
Speaking about internal rifts in the BJP's state unit in Assam, Ramen Deka said that the party's leadership group will fix everything.
He said, "BJP is not a small party; its vast like a sea. If there are internal conflicts, then the party's leadership will mend things."
Ramen Deka further spoke about the cash-for-jobs conspiracy that has spiralled out of the investigation into the death of Indrani Tahbildar in Assam, saying that there has been no discrepancies in recruitments and allegations of party members taking money are false.
"There have been no discrepancies in providing jobs. Those members whose names have cropped up during the investigation into the matter will face appropriate action taken by the party," said Ramen Deka.
Meanwhile, taking a dig at the opposition, Ramen Deka questioned their cohesiveness. He said, "There is no prominent leader of the opposition bloc. They have no unity among themselves."