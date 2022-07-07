Former Rajya Sabha MP Ramen Deka Tests COVID-19 Positive

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ramen Deka has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 and whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days should get themselves tested,” he said.

He also asked the people to follow the COVID-19 protocols as many people have been contracted with the infection again.

Meanwhile, Assam on Wednesday (July 6) registered 196 fresh Covid-19. With this the active cases tally in the state has risen to 956.

The positivity rate stood at 11.15 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 50 patients who recovered from the infection were discharged in the last 24 hours. However, no deaths have been reported.

Meanwhile, the new cases were detected out of 1,758 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours. The highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (74), Kamrup Rural (30), Dibrugarh (20) and Darrang (15).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,25,677 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,733. The recovery rate on the other hand stood at 98.77 percent.