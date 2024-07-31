Ramen Deka Sworn in as 10th Governor of Chhattisgarh

On Wednesday, Ramen Deka took the oath of office as the 10th Governor of Chhattisgarh at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan. Deka, a former Lok Sabha member from Assam and ex-BJP national secretary, succeeds Biswabhusan Harichandan, who had served as governor since February 2023.
The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Ramesh Sinha. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, state ministers, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and senior bureaucrats.
At 70 years old, Deka brings a wealth of experience to the role. He was elected as a Member of Parliament twice, in 2009 and 2014, and served as the president of the BJP’s Assam state unit. Deka is also recognized as one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Earlier, upon arriving in Raipur on Tuesday, Deka expressed his commitment to facilitating the development of Chhattisgarh as his top priority.