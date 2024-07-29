Ramen Deka to Be Sworn in as Governor of Chhattisgarh on July 31

Ramen Deka, an eminent leader from Assam, is set to be sworn in as the new Governor of Chhattisgarh on July 31, 2024. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan, where Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha will administer the oath. Deka will succeed Bishwabhushan Harichandan, who has served in the role since February 2023.
Deka, born on March 1, 1954, in Sualkuchi, Assam, brings a wealth of experience to his new position. His extensive political career includes serving as a Member of Parliament for the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency and holding prominent roles within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), such as state president and national secretary. Over the years, Deka has been involved in key committees and initiatives, including the Prime Minister's Model Village Scheme.
This appointment is part of a broader reshuffle by President Droupadi Murmu, who has also named new governors for ten other states. These include Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde for Rajasthan, Jishnu Dev Varma for Telangana, Santosh Kumar Gangwar for Jharkhand, and C P Radhakrishnan for Maharashtra. Additionally, K Kailashnathan will serve as the new Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.