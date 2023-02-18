Ramesh Bais takes oath as Governor of Maharashtra

Ramesh Bais took oath as the Governor of Maharashtra in the presence of chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Governor-designate Ramesh Bais accompanied by Rambai Bais arrived at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. The Governor-designate was given a traditional welcome on his arrival.

Principal Secretary to Governor Santosh Kumar, Joint Secretaries Shweta Singhal and Prachi Jambhekar and other officers were present.

Ramesh Bais held the position of Governor of Jharkhand from 2021 to 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who had last month expressed his desire to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resign from his post. Koshyari (81), who served the state for over three years, was replaced by Ramesh Bais (75) as the new governor of Maharashtra.