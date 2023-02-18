Shah Alam’s Funeral to be Performed at His Hajo Residence

The janaza (funeral) of the prime accused in Ranjit Bora Murder Case Shah Alam Talukdar, who was succumbed to bullet injuries after being shot by police, will be performed at his residence in Hajo.

The councilor of Hajo’s Dampur Marina Begum reached Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and identified the body of Shah Alam in the presence of Magistrate.

After identifying the body, Marina Begum said, “On behalf of the village I came for the sake of humanity. The law is doing its job in the matter.”

She further said, “Shah Alam came to Guwahati after completing his degree. Village people knew that he had a school.”

Meanwhile, she said that examination will be done whether he had gun powder on his hands or not. Samples have been sent to the forensic department for examination.