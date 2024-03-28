Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Arrests Key Conspirator

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant development in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case by apprehending a crucial plotter. This breakthrough came after conducting extensive raids in various places across three states.
The main plotter, known as Muzammil Shareef, was apprehended on Wednesday after being identified as a collaborator during the NIA's operations at 18 different places. These locations included 12 in Karnataka, five in Tamil Nadu, and one in Uttar Pradesh.
The NIA, which assumed control of the case on March 3rd, previously identified Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain as the primary suspect responsible for the explosion. They also identified Abdul Matheen Taha as another person involved in the conspiracy, who is also wanted by the agency for other crimes. Both individuals are currently evading capture.
The NIA's investigations have uncovered that Muzammil Shareef provided logistical assistance to the two other individuals who have been identified as suspects in the case. This case pertains to a bomb explosion that occurred at a Cafe on ITPL road in Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1.
Multiple individuals, including both hotel patrons and staff, sustained injuries, with some of them being severe, as a result of the explosion. The incident also resulted in significant destruction to the hotel premises.
The agency said "The raids were conducted today at the houses of all these three accused, as well as the residential premises and shops of other suspects."
During the search operations, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) stated that they confiscated multiple electronic devices and cash.
"Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused and unearth the larger conspiracy behind the blast."