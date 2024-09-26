Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube Channels Hacked in Cyberattack

Popular Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, fell victim to a cyberattack on Wednesday night.
According to reports, hackers took over his YouTube channels, renaming them with references to "Tesla" and "Trump" before deleting the majority of his content. The event resembles the recent hacking of India's Supreme Court YouTube channel.
The attackers renamed BeerBiceps to "@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024" and his personal channel to "@Tesla.event.trump_2024". Following the takeover, they removed all of his podcasts and interviews and replaced them with older feeds from events featuring Elon Musk and Donald Trump. The hijacked channels have since been removed by YouTube, with the message "This page isn't available."
Allahbadia, who was initially in Singapore but later confirmed his presence in Mumbai, has not released an official statement regarding the hacking. However, he addressed the issue indirectly on Instagram. Posting a picture of a meal, he wrote, "Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food. Vegan burgers. Death of BeerBiceps met with Death of diet."