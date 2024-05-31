SIT Gets Prajwal Revanna's Custody For 6 Days In Sexual Abuse Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with the sexual abuse case was granted his custody for six days by the Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru on Friday.
He was produced before Justice KN Shivakumar of the Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru earlier in the day and the SIT sought his custody for 14 days.
Arun, who is representing Revanna, was granted permission to meet him between 9:30 to 10:30 am while he is in the custody of the SIT.
The SIT arrested the Hassan MP upon his arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Following his medical examination at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, Revanna was produced before the City Civil Court.
The grandson of former Prime Minister and founder of Janata Dal (Secular) HD Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna returned to India from Berlin after nearly a month of fleeing from the country on the night of April 26 in the wake of several obscene videos allegedly involving him cropped up on the internet.
He is facing an investigation by the SIT over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation after a complaint was filed by a woman who worked as a domestic help at his residence.
The SIT arrested two prime accused, identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan, in the case earlier on May 29. The accused were arrested when they appeared before the high court to seek anticipatory bail, according to the officials.
Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda allegedly distributed USB drives containing videos of Revanna sexually abusing and assaulting women.