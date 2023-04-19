Rape Survivor’s House Set Ablaze in UP’s Unnao, 2 Infants Critically Injured

In a horrific incident, two infants suffered serious burn injuries after two gang-rape accused who were out on bail set the rape survivor’s house ablaze in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, a group of men led by the two rape accused burned down the house of the victim and beat up her mother after she refused to take back her complaint against them.

The rape victim was a minor Dalit girl in Unnao. The incident dates back to February 13, 2022, when the Dalit girl was gang-raped. She gave birth to a son in September the same year.

Meanwhile, the two injured infants are battling with their lives in Kanpur hospital.

The injured babies are the rape victim's six-month-old child, born after the 11-year-old was impregnated and her two-month-old sister, police said.

According to chief medical superintendent Sushil Srivastava, the rape victim's infant son suffered 35 per cent burns and her sister had 45 per cent burns in the incident.

A detailed probe into the incident is underway and the Uttar Pradesh Police is investigating others named in the FIR.