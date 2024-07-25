Rashtrapati Bhavan's ‘Durbar Hall’ and ‘Ashok Hall’ Renamed

'Ashok Hall' was originally a ballroom. The word 'Ashok' connotes someone who is "free from all sufferings" or is "bereft of any sorrow". Also, 'Ashoka' refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful co-existence. The National Emblem of the Republic of India is the lion capital of Ashok from Sarnath. The word also refers to the Ashok tree which has deep significance in Indian religious traditions as well as arts and culture. Renaming 'Ashok Hall' as 'Ashok Mandap' brings uniformity in language and removes the traces of anglicisation while upholding the key values associated with the word 'Ashok'.