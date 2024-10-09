Ratan Tata Hospitalized Due To Age-Related Ailments

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, is currently receiving treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for age-related ailments, according to sources familiar with the situation. However, Tata recently took to social media to clarify that there is "no cause for concern" regarding his health.
In a post on X, the 86-year-old business leader addressed the swirling rumours surrounding his hospitalization, calling the reports "unfounded." He stated, "I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age-related medical conditions."
Tata, who led the Tata Group from March 1991 to December 2012, emphasized his good spirits and requested the public and media to refrain from "spreading misinformation."
Tata's comments come in the wake of reports indicating he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital early Monday morning following a drop in blood pressure. He reassured his supporters, saying, "I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and I want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded."
As a respected industry leader and noted philanthropist, Tata's well-being is closely monitored by the public.