Ratan Tata Clears Rumors, Says 'Currently Undergoing Medical Check-ups'

Amidst concerns about his health, Tata has reassured the public via social media platform 'X', stating that the claims regarding his hospitalisation are unfounded. He also claimed that he was undergoing routine check-ups.

He wrote "I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation."