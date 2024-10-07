Ratan Tata Clears Rumors, Says 'Currently Undergoing Medical Check-ups'

Ratan Tata, the esteemed 86-year-old industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, was hospitalized in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in the wee hours of Monday.
Amidst concerns about his health, Tata has reassured the public via social media platform 'X', stating that the claims regarding his hospitalisation are unfounded. He also claimed that he was undergoing routine check-ups.
He wrote "I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation."
As per reports, Tata is under the care of a specialized medical team, including renowned cardiologist Dr. Shahrukh Aspi Golwalla, who is closely monitoring his health. Despite his age-related health challenges, Tata remains active in social affairs and continues to engage with the public.