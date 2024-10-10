Ratan Tata’s Mortal Remains to Be Kept at NCPA for Public Farewell

The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning on October 10 to honor the late industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86. As a mark of respect, the national tricolour on all government offices in the state will be flown at half-mast, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's office.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that Tata’s mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in South Mumbai from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the public to pay their respects. His last rites will be performed later in the day in the Worli area of Mumbai.
Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and recipient of India’s second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, passed away at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Tata had been in critical condition and was under intensive care, receiving treatment for age-related health issues. The business icon had announced just days earlier that he was undergoing routine medical investigations.
Tata's legacy as a transformative leader of the Tata Group is well-recognized, with significant acquisitions under his leadership, including Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus, propelling the group into the global arena. His tenure at Tata Sons began in 1991 after succeeding J.R.D. Tata. Despite the success of Jaguar Land Rover, the acquisition of Corus steel company was later described as an "aspirational mistake" by former Tata Steel Managing Director JJ Irani.
Tributes have been pouring in from all corners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep condolences, calling Ratan Tata a visionary business leader with a commitment to social causes. "He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses," Modi said, adding that Tata’s humility, kindness, and passion for philanthropy endeared him to many. "Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers," he said.
Tata's contributions to industries beyond the boardroom were extensive, championing causes such as education, healthcare, sanitation, and animal welfare. His leadership during India's era of globalization in the early 2000s cemented his reputation as a pioneering figure in the country's corporate history.