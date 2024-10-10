Ratan Tata’s Mortal Remains to Be Kept at NCPA for Public Farewell

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep condolences, calling Ratan Tata a visionary business leader with a commitment to social causes. "He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses," Modi said, adding that Tata’s humility, kindness, and passion for philanthropy endeared him to many. "Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers," he said.