PM Modi Lauds Jayanta Baruah for Publication of Braille Version of ‘Hemkosh’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the Chairman of the Pratidin Media Network of Assam, Jayanta Baruah and his team for the publication of South-East Asia's first Braille dictionary, ‘Hemkosh’.

Taking to twitter, PM Modi complimented Jayanta Baruah and wrote, “Glad to have received a copy of the Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’, which was among the earliest Assamese dictionaries dating back to the 19th century. I compliment Mr. Jayanta Baruah and his team for his efforts leading to the publication of the Braille version.”

Earlier today, Jayanta Baruah formally presented South-East Asia's first Braille dictionary, ‘Hemkosh’ to PM Modi in New Delhi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also present at the occasion.

‘Hemkosh’ is South-East Asia's first Braille dictionary in Assamese. It was also the first Assamese dictionary, edited by Hemchandra Baruah in the 19th century. After more than 125 years, Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’ has been conceptualized and published by the Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Shri Jayanta Baruah.

Notably, the Pratidin Media Network of Assam publishes the highest circulated newspaper of the state, Asomiya Pratidin, and a host of weekly and monthly periodicals.