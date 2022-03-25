Ravi Pillai Becomes First Indian to own Airbus Helicopter

Indian billionaire businessman and chairman of RP Group of companies, B Ravi Pillai has become the first Indian to own the luxurious Airbus H145 helicopter.

The helicopter was delivered to its new owner Pillai in Kovalam in Kerala’s Trivandrum.

The helicopter is worth around Rs 100 crore. It took its first inaugural trip from Kovalam to The Raviz Ashtamudi with the billionaire onboard.

The helicopter is the first Airbus D3 helicopter in India and also the first five-bladed H145 helicopter in the Asian continent.

The addition, the new helicopter is supposed to increase tourism and will also be used by his guests to travel to the tourist destinations.

The helicopter has the capacity to carry eight passengers on board in its standard configuration and is operated by one or two pilots.

The new machine is capable of landing and taking off from even the height of 20,000 feet above sea level. It is to be noted that the new helicopter comes with the latest safety features.

