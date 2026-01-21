Ravishankar Shukla University Sets Up Srimanta Sankardeva Memorial Chair

In a significant step towards expanding academic engagement with Assam’s spiritual and cultural legacy beyond the Northeast, Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University (PRSU) in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday formally established the Srimanta Sankardeva Chair dedicated to the life, philosophy and works of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva.

The chair has been set up to promote study, research and scholarly discussion on the saint-reformer’s spiritual thought, cultural contributions and social philosophy. With this, PRSU becomes the second university in the country, after Panjab University, to institute an academic seat in the name of Srimanta Sankardeva.

The initiative was conceptualised by Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and implemented by Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University as part of its efforts to encourage interdisciplinary research rooted in India’s civilisational traditions.

The chair was formally inaugurated in the presence of Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Krishna Gopal, along with academicians, scholars and university officials.

Speaking at the event, the dignitaries recalled the enduring relevance of Srimanta Sankardeva’s philosophy, particularly his emphasis on social harmony, cultural unity and spiritual inclusiveness. They highlighted how the 15th–16th century reformer not only shaped Assam’s cultural and spiritual landscape but also built a bridge connecting the region with the wider Indian civilisational ethos.

University authorities said the chair has been created to facilitate structured academic work on Sankardeva’s contributions, including his literary creations, religious thought, cultural reforms and intellectual legacy. The initiative is expected to encourage dialogue between Assam and central India through shared academic and cultural pursuits.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sachidananda Shukla said the chair would open new avenues for students and researchers interested in studying Srimanta Sankardeva’s life and philosophy. He added that the university plans to organise lectures, research programmes and academic collaborations under the chair in the coming years.

Governor Ramen Deka, in his address, expressed gratitude to the university administration and the state government for supporting the initiative. He said the establishment of the chair would help future generations engage meaningfully with Sankardeva’s ideas and understand his role in shaping India’s spiritual and cultural consciousness.

On the same day, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) related to the Srimanta Sankardeva Chair was signed between Panjab University and Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University in the presence of the vice-chancellors of both institutions. Notably, the Srimanta Sankardeva Chair at Panjab University was established during the tenure of Mahendra Mohan Choudhury as Punjab Governor.

Academics believe that the new chair at PRSU will play a key role in promoting research on Srimanta Sankardeva’s creations, spiritual philosophy and intellectual thought, while also strengthening cultural and academic ties across regions.

