The statement read, "The Star () symbol is inserted in the number panel of a banknote that is used as a replacement for defectively printed banknotes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes. A banknote with a Star () symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, except that in the number panel, a Star () symbol is added between the prefix and the serial number. The Star () symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced/reprinted banknote."