RBI Extends Target Date For Exchange Of Rs 2,000 Notes To October 7

In a statement, the RBI explained that, based on data received from banks, out of the total value of Rs 3.56 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as of May 19, Rs 3.42 lakh crore has already been received. This indicates that only Rs 0.14 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 notes remain in circulation as of September 29, which is approximately 4 percent of the total.