Rebel Eknath Shinde Proclaimed Leader Of Shiv Sena By Breakaway MLAs

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday made efforts to project his breakaway faction as the real Shiv Sena by appointing a chief whip.
Claiming that he has the support of 46 MLAs the Maharashtra cabinet minister also declared the meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray this evening as “illegal”.
As many as 34 rebel MLAs of the Shiv Sena declared him as their leader in a letter to the state governor and deputy speaker as the political scenario in Maharashtra remains in turmoil.
Shinde’s faction also appointed him as the leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party.
The resolution by the breakaway faction alleged “enormous discontent” among the party cadres over alliance with ideologically opposed Congress and Sharad Pawar led NCP.
Out the total of 55 MLAs that Shiv Sena has, 40 including six independent MLAs have leant towards Shinde. Sena’s number in the assembly will come down to 15 if they resign.
It may be noted that Shinde needs the support of at least 37 MLAs to protect them from anti-defection law.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier today, will chair the meeting through video conferencing.