Rebel Eknath Shinde Proclaimed Leader Of Shiv Sena By Breakaway MLAs

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday made efforts to project his breakaway faction as the real Shiv Sena by appointing a chief whip.

Claiming that he has the support of 46 MLAs the Maharashtra cabinet minister also declared the meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray this evening as “illegal”.

As many as 34 rebel MLAs of the Shiv Sena declared him as their leader in a letter to the state governor and deputy speaker as the political scenario in Maharashtra remains in turmoil.

Shinde’s faction also appointed him as the leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party.