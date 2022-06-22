Show Up Or Face Disqualification: Shiv Sena To Rebel MLAs

The Shiv Sena has called an emergency legislative party meeting at 5 pm on Wednesday amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra.

In a major development, all party MLAs were warned that anyone who did not attend this meeting will be considered to have voluntarily given up membership of the party.

The ultimatum comes in a line of developments today as cabinet minister Eknath Shinde arrived in Guwahati as speculations are rife over the rebel Sena leader joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The MLAs who fail to attend the meeting will face disqualification proceedings, according to reports.