Show Up Or Face Disqualification: Shiv Sena To Rebel MLAs

The Shiv Sena has called an emergency legislative party meeting at 5 pm on Wednesday amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra.
In a major development, all party MLAs were warned that anyone who did not attend this meeting will be considered to have voluntarily given up membership of the party.
The ultimatum comes in a line of developments today as cabinet minister Eknath Shinde arrived in Guwahati as speculations are rife over the rebel Sena leader joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The MLAs who fail to attend the meeting will face disqualification proceedings, according to reports.
It may be noted that following an incident of cross-voting in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections, Shinde along with over 40 MLAs were staying in Surat in Gujrat.
From there, they headed to Guwahati where they landed today and were received by BJP’s Sushanta Borgohain and Pallab Lochan Das.
Reports suggest that talks are likely to be held over the future of the breakaway leader and the MLAs in his support.
However, the Shiv Sena leader denied that he was in contact with the BJP. He also said that there was no official invitation from the party in place.