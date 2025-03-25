Religious Tourism? India Has Huge Potential If It Can Tap It

The grand event Maha Kumbh, as per data, had between 600 mn and 660 mn visitors. This is about 40% of the population. Assuming per capita expenditure of ₹2,000, which covers travel, stay, food, donations, alms, etc., the total expense would have been ₹1.2 lakh cr in just 45 days. This is undoubtedly a huge amount.

What economic idea can be drawn from this? Religious tourism is developed as an industry. At least it can be thought of as a tourism plan.

Not only Mahakumbh, the traditional religious tourism of India also involves huge transactions. Tirupati attracts around 20-30 mn visitors a year. Amritsar’s Golden Temple is no behind. It attracts about 35-36 mn a year. Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple sees 18-22 mn, and Vaishno Devi has 10-12 mn.

Ayodhya alone witnessed a staggering 160 mn visitors in 2024. These sites witness a consistent flow of pilgrims and tourists.

However, it is also true that the initial excitement ignited among people around a new religious event or temple generally fades as it ages.

Maha Kumbh was special event. Other frequent Kumbhs still don’t fail to generate significant interest as they aren't annual affairs.

Connectivity infrastructure like roads, railway stations, bus stands, parking facilities and airports are to be maintained properly. This is to support easy and comfortable access. Apart from it, provision of adequate and affordable accommodation is a must.